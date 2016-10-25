Oct 25 Guangdong Chant Group Inc. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 10 percent to 50 percent, or to be 120.6 million yuan to 164.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 109.6 million yuan

* Comments that increased operation revenue is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eJU9jl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)