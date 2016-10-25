Oct 25 Xiamen Comfort Science and Technology Group Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 2.5 percent to 32.9 percent, or to be 185 million yuan to 240 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 180.6 million yuan

* Comments that increased gross margin is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/urQCFP

