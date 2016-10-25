UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 25 Xiamen Comfort Science and Technology Group Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 2.5 percent to 32.9 percent, or to be 185 million yuan to 240 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 180.6 million yuan
* Comments that increased gross margin is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/urQCFP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources