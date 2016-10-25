Oct 25 Sunwood Corp :

* Says it acquires a plot of land located in Tokyo at an undisclosed price on Oct. 25

* Says co takes out a loan of 1.2 billion yen on Oct. 25, with interest rate of 1.225 percent and maturity date on Oct. 25, 2018, to fund land acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/iA5ifk

