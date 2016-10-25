Oct 25 Zhejiang Busen Garments Co Ltd :

* Expects net loss for 2016 to be 38 million yuan to 45 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 11.5 million yuan

* Comments that continuous decrease in sales is the main reason for the forecast

