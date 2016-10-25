UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 25 Zhejiang Busen Garments Co Ltd :
* Expects net loss for 2016 to be 38 million yuan to 45 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 11.5 million yuan
* Comments that continuous decrease in sales is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/e9kazN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources