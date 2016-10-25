Oct 25 Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co Ltd :

* Says it issues 2016 second tranche public corporation bonds worth totaling 7.5 billion yuan, including 3-yr bonds worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 2.90 percent and 5-yr ones worth 5.5 billion yuan with coupon rate of 3.20 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1alpdG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)