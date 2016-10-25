Oct 25 Henan Kedi Dairy Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 96.7 million yuan to 116 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 96.7 million yuan

* Comments that the completion of acquisition and the operation of a new project are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2UMBJB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)