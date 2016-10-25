BRIEF-Arab Jordan Investment Bank posts FY net profit before tax 33.5 mln dinars
* board recommends FY cash dividend of 12 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2jETeB0) Further company coverage:
Oct 25 Yunnan Tourism Co Ltd :
* Sees full year net profit to decrease by 22.1 percent to increase by 19.8 percent, or to be 65 million yuan to 100 million yuan
* Says 2015 net profit was 83.5 million yuan
* The reason is smooth operation of each business segment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HLWMRO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* board recommends FY cash dividend of 12 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2jETeB0) Further company coverage:
* Recommends cash dividend of 30 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2kGWWf9) Further company coverage:
* May disagrees with Trump move, UK won't follow suit -spokesman