Yunnan Tourism Co Ltd :

* Sees full year net profit to decrease by 22.1 percent to increase by 19.8 percent, or to be 65 million yuan to 100 million yuan

* Says 2015 net profit was 83.5 million yuan

* The reason is smooth operation of each business segment

