Oct 25 Vatti Corp Ltd :

* Says net profit of 2016 expected to increase by 40 percent to 60 percent, or to be 290.8 million to 332.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 207.7 million yuan

* Says product transformation is the main reason for the forecast

* 2016 reported net profit of 304.9 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mLMsmo

