BRIEF-Arab Jordan Investment Bank posts FY net profit before tax 33.5 mln dinars
* board recommends FY cash dividend of 12 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2jETeB0) Further company coverage:
Oct 25 Cosmos Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says its wholly owned unit plans to invest 84,000 yuan to set up investment management partnership in Hangzhou with individuals
* Says the total investment of the partnership is 10.7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/A3I87p
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* board recommends FY cash dividend of 12 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2jETeB0) Further company coverage:
* Recommends cash dividend of 30 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2kGWWf9) Further company coverage:
* May disagrees with Trump move, UK won't follow suit -spokesman