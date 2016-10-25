Oct 25 Hankyu REIT Inc :

* Says it to buy a property that located in Japan for 7.1 billion yen on Nov. 25

* Says it to take out loan of totally 6 billion yen on Nov. 24 with interest rate of one TIBOR + 0.15 percent and maturity date of May 31, 2017, for the property acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Ngfk4c;goo.gl/wg83Bw

