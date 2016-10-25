UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 25 Zhejiang Century Huatong Group Co Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 22.6 percent to 34.9 percent, or to be 500 million yuan to 550 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 407.9 million yuan
* Comments that increased revenue of car sales business and game business is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gszyrf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources