Oct 25 Zhejiang Century Huatong Group Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 22.6 percent to 34.9 percent, or to be 500 million yuan to 550 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 407.9 million yuan

* Comments that increased revenue of car sales business and game business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gszyrf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)