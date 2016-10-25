Oct 25 Zhejiang Bangjie Digital Knitting Share Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -10 percent to 20 percent, or to be 32.6 million yuan to 43.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 36.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eQolfp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)