Oct 25 Zhejiang Weixing Industrial Development Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 247.6 million yuan to 321.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 247.6 million yuan

* Comments that enlarged production and sales scale is the main reason for the forecast

