Oct 25 Shenzhen Coship Electronics Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for 2016 to be 300 million yuan to 450 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 67.1 million yuan

* Comments that decreased operating income and profit margin are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/J2SqAP

