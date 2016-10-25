Oct 25 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 90 percent to 120 percent, or to be 172.1 million yuan to 199.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 90.6 million yuan

* Comments that the growth of cosmetics business is the main reason for the forecast

