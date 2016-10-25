Oct 25 Royal Group Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 276.9 million yuan to 332.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 184.6 million yuan

* Comments that good performance of dairy business and new acquired company of culture business are the main reasons for the forecast

