Oct 25 Ningbo Tech-Bank Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 226.5 percent to 280.9 percent, or to be 360 million yuan to 420 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 110.3 million yuan

* Comments that the growth of business in a department and a subsidiary, as well as decreased cost are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cRvBpm

