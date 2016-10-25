UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 25 Ningbo Tech-Bank Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 226.5 percent to 280.9 percent, or to be 360 million yuan to 420 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 110.3 million yuan
* Comments that the growth of business in a department and a subsidiary, as well as decreased cost are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cRvBpm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources