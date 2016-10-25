Oct 25 Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 25 percent to 70 percent, or to be 143 million yuan to 194.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 114.4 million yuan

* Comments that the higher sales price of main product in Q4 and the trial production of subsidiary are the main reasons for the forecast

