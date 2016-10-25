UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 25 Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 25 percent to 70 percent, or to be 143 million yuan to 194.4 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 114.4 million yuan
* Comments that the higher sales price of main product in Q4 and the trial production of subsidiary are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dmwnO3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources