Dalian Yi Qiao Sea Cucumber Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 90 percent to 140 percent, or to be 115.9 million yuan to 146.4 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to decrease by 30 percent to 80 percent, or to be 12.2 million yuan to 42.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 61.0 million yuan

* Comments that involved performance of newly acquired firms is the main reason for the forecast

