Oct 25 Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech :

* Sees net profit for 2016 up 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 168.3 million yuan to 196.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 140.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pAcbkY

