Zhonglu Co Ltd

* Says net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to increase above 50 percent

* Says the net profit Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 42.5 million yuan

* Says relocation compensation and disposal stake in tech firm are the main reasons for the forecast

