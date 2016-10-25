Oct 25 Wuhan Langold Real Estate Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -2.2 percent to 46.6 percent, or to be 30 million yuan to 45 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 30.7 million yuan

* Comments that increased property to be carried forward is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tAI0EQ

