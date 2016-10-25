Oct 25 Hansae Yes24 Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says its unit MK Trend Co.,Ltd will merge with Yangwoo Trading Co.,Ltd to improve operating efficiency and enhance competitiveness

* Says merger ratio is 1:0 between MK Trend Co.,Ltd and Yangwoo Trading Co.,Ltd

* Merger effective date is Dec. 31 and expected date of registration is Jan. 4, 2017

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/GnWzxZ

