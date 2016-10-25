Oct 25 Metaps Inc :

* Says its unit Metaps Plus Inc to buy 51 percent voting rights in Smartcon Co. Ltd, from Jong-hyun Kim and Hyuk Lee

* Says transaction price is 10.2 billion won or about 940 million yen

* Says effective transaction date is Nov. 11

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/KOFRGA

