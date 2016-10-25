Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 25 Metaps Inc :
* Says its unit Metaps Plus Inc to buy 51 percent voting rights in Smartcon Co. Ltd, from Jong-hyun Kim and Hyuk Lee
* Says transaction price is 10.2 billion won or about 940 million yen
* Says effective transaction date is Nov. 11
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/KOFRGA
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)