Oct 25 Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 165 percent to 212 percent, or to be 45.4 million yuan to 53.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (17.1 million yuan)

* Says IPO and consolidated statements of three new units as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BnWEmW

