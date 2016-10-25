Oct 25 Navinfo :

* Sees net profit for 2016 up 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 130.2 million yuan to 169.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 130.2 million yuan

* Comments the increased income from integrated geographic information service business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pzjYlo

