Oct 25 DEA General Aviation Holding Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to be 0 million yuan to 10 million yuan, compared to net loss of 2015 (21.7 million yuan)

* Comments that influence from RMB devaluation as the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nW1DS9

