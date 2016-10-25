Oct 25 Xingye Leather Technology :

* Sees net profit for 2016 up 250 percent to 300 percent, or to be 46.5 million yuan to 53.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 13.2 million yuan

* Comments the reduced financial cost and increased gross margin are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PL7fWQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)