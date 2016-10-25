UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 25 Xingye Leather Technology :
* Sees net profit for 2016 up 250 percent to 300 percent, or to be 46.5 million yuan to 53.2 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 13.2 million yuan
* Comments the reduced financial cost and increased gross margin are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PL7fWQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources