Oct 25 Accelink Technologies Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 243.7 million yuan to 316.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (243.7 million yuan)

* Says steady growth of operating performance as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fkkiCa

