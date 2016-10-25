Oct 25 WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 983.42 percent to 1,525.14 percent, or to be 60 million yuan to 90 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (5.5 million yuan)

* Says recovery of profitability as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RYnNLd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)