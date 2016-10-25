Oct 25 Net263 Ltd :

* Sees net loss for 2016 to be 374.1 million yuan to 403.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 67.1 million yuan

* Comments that acquisition of tech firm and goodwill impairment loss are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yczcFG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)