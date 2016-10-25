UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 25 Luyan Pharma Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 pct to 10 pct, or to be 113.5 million yuan to 124.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (113.5 million yuan)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tJQ0r1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources