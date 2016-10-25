Oct 25 Hakim Unique Internet Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire Shanghai internet company for 1.3 billion yuan ($191.85 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 660 million yuan in share private placement to help fund acquisition, project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eqPa50

($1 = 6.7760 Chinese yuan renminbi)