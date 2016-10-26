Oct 26 SZZT Electronics Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 81.6 million yuan to 106.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 81.6 million yuan

* Comments that increase in the main business, cost control and recovery of accounts receivable are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/3pvWjl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)