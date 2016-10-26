Oct 26 Wuhan Ddmc Culture Co Ltd :

* Says it to set up a theater management JV in Wuhan, with a Wuhan-based investment fund management firm and a Beijing-based theater management firm

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 100 million yuan and the co to hold 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jL9CQR

