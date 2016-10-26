UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 26 Wuhan Ddmc Culture Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up a theater management JV in Wuhan, with a Wuhan-based investment fund management firm and a Beijing-based theater management firm
* Says the JV to be capitalized at 100 million yuan and the co to hold 51 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jL9CQR
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources