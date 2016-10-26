Oct 26 Shenzhen HuiJie Group Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 25 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 124.1 million yuan to 182.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 165.5 million yuan

* Comments that increased investment of new brand is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qcDb6p

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)