Oct 26 Focus Technology Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to decrease by 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 47.2 million yuan to 94.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 157.2 million yuan

* Comments that sharply decreased investment income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vflnFL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)