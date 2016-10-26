Oct 26 Jinhe Biotechnology Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 40 percent to 80 percent, or to be 146.5 million yuan to 188.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 104.7 million yuan

* Comments that the performance recording of main subsidiaries and the improved parent company's product profit level, as well as loss of downtime are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/W2P9RL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)