UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 26 Jinhe Biotechnology Co Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 40 percent to 80 percent, or to be 146.5 million yuan to 188.4 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 104.7 million yuan
* Comments that the performance recording of main subsidiaries and the improved parent company's product profit level, as well as loss of downtime are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/W2P9RL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources