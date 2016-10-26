Oct 26 Tangrenshen Group Co Ltd :

* Says it entered into agreement with Huaian-based fishery development firm and two Huaian-based committees to jointly improve high-technology feed production capacity to 300,000 tons

* Says the total investment scale of the project to reach 200 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/D42S2A

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)