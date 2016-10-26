UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 26 Tangrenshen Group Co Ltd :
* Says it entered into agreement with Huaian-based fishery development firm and two Huaian-based committees to jointly improve high-technology feed production capacity to 300,000 tons
* Says the total investment scale of the project to reach 200 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/D42S2A
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources