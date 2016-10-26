UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 26 Shenzhen Jinxinnong Feed Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of 2016 expected to increase by 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 145 million to 176 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 103.5 million yuan
* Says that market development and increased investment profit are the main reasons for the forecast
* 2016 reported net profit of 208.57 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3krC2c
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources