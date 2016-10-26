Oct 26 Shenzhen MTC Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of 2016 expected to fluctuate by -5 percent to 15 percent, or to be 328.4 million to 397.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 345.6 million yuan

* Says that increased sales revenue, informatization popularity, improvement of automatic management level and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast

* 2016 reported net profit of 428.2 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kUwLIL

