UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 26 Shenzhen MTC Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of 2016 expected to fluctuate by -5 percent to 15 percent, or to be 328.4 million to 397.5 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 345.6 million yuan
* Says that increased sales revenue, informatization popularity, improvement of automatic management level and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast
* 2016 reported net profit of 428.2 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kUwLIL
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources