Oct 26 Lead Eastern Investment Co Ltd :

* Says its unit plans to set up a theater Management JV in Khorgos, with partner, to cooperate on investment M&A and operation of cinemas

* Says JV with registered capital of 10 million yuan and co's unit will hold a 70 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/S38B9T

