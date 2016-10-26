Oct 26 Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of 2016 expected to fluctuate by -15 percent to 15 percent, or to be 306.8 million to 415.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 361 million yuan

* 2016 reported net profit of 433.93 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/72y3Wb

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)