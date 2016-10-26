Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 26 Beijing Sevenstar Electronics Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to set up wholly owned unit in Beijing, which is engaged in vacuum technology
* Says it plans to set up wholly owned unit in Beijing, which is engaged in lithium battery technology
* Says the registered capital of the two new unit to be at 10 million yuan respectively
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/VyCMdc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)