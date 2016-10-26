UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 26 Global Top E-commerce Co Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 125 percent to 175 percent, or to be 378.9 million yuan to 463.1 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 168.4 million yuan
* Comments that the continuously high-speed growth of cross-border electronic business and financial result consolidation of newly merged company are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/j789X9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources