Oct 26 Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 227.5 percent to 253.2 percent, or to be 1020 million yuan to 1100 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 311.4 million yuan

* Comments that increased profitability and sales of feed and hog business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JPshPm

