Oct 26 Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 472.6 million yuan to 590.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 393.8 million yuan

* Comments that market expansion is the main reason for the outlook

