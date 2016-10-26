Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 26 Glodon Company Limited :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 50 percent to 100 percent, or to be 363 million yuan to 484 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 242 million yuan
* Comments that increased income from new product and new business, as well as increased management efficiency are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jkBXGX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)