Oct 26 Japan Hotel Reit Investment Corp :

* Says it will issue unsecured corporate bonds, worth totally 9 billion yen

* Says interest rate to be decided

* Says subscription period from Nov. 2 to Nov. 28

* Says payment date of Nov. 29, 2016 and maturity date of Nov. 27, 2026

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/sffqNy

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)