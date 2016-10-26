UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 26 Japan Hotel Reit Investment Corp :
* Says it will issue unsecured corporate bonds, worth totally 9 billion yen
* Says interest rate to be decided
* Says subscription period from Nov. 2 to Nov. 28
* Says payment date of Nov. 29, 2016 and maturity date of Nov. 27, 2026
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/sffqNy
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources