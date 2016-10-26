Oct 26 Xiake Color Spinning Co., Ltd. :

* Sees 2016 net loss to be 36 million yuan to 41 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 108.9 million yuan

* Comments that decreased gross margins and increased management costs are the main reasons for the forecast

